Honda releases ‘intelligent’ SXS

Honda has recently announced the release of an ‘intelligent’ Pioneer 1000-3 LE.

The Pioneer LE is a limited edition model and is the first SXS to feature an ‘I-4WD system (intelligent four-wheel drive) which offers brake traction control, hill-start assist, electronic brake force distribution and combines four-wheel drive and diff-lock functions into a single selection mode.

The brake traction control system is used to manage the amount of slip between left and right front wheels, applying torque to the wheel with greater grip which reduces steer effort and kickback compared to standard diff-lock.

Hill-start assist momentarily holds the brake while transitioning to the accelerator from a dead stop on an incline and automatically optimises brake force distribution between the front and rear brakes while coming to a stop.

The I-4WD system claims to have excellent traction on a wide range of challenging surfaces.

The machine is powered by a 999cc parallel-twin engine which appears to be similar to the dual clutch/automatic variant of Africa Twin, with the Pioneer also receiving the DCT technology.

The Pioneer features a sport mode switch, manual paddle shifters and a new memory function that retains the last transmission mode after engaging reverse.

In automatic mode, the driver can override the gear selection at any time by using the paddle shifters.

The selected gear will be maintained for several seconds before the transmission seamlessly reverts to fully automatic shifting.

The model is now available at Honda dealerships around the country.