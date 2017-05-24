Indian’s Wall of Death Scout

Indian Motorcycles is releasing a very limited run of custom-built ‘Wall of Death’ Scouts to pay homage to the pre-war models used in early 20th century American sideshows.

The bike has been customised by Johnny Gee of Antique Motorcycles in Melbourne.

Johnny has been a “huge fan” of the Wall of Death, “when I saw the Scout, I thought it was a great platform for a custom bike that celebrates the most dangerous and daring motorcycle show on earth,” he said.

Indian will be showing off a fully-customised Wall of Death Scout in each Indian Motorcycles’ dealership around Australia.

The Wall of Death became a worldwide phenomenon of speed and fury, drawing massive crowds each time one was set up.

It was a spectacle like no other, with lions sometimes being released into the arena to increase the thrill for the spectators, who could already not believe their eyes as they stared down into barrel at riders defying death at high speed.