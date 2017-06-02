Cycle Torque June 2017

Cycle Torque June 2017

In the June issue of Cycle Torque is a full test of Harley-Davidson’s Road King with the new Milwaukee Eight powerplant. It’s bigger, smoother and breathes easier.

Kawasaki is back with its venerable Z900, this big naked has been refined and it won’t break the bank either. Read the test.

Smarty bought the YCF BIGY Factory 150E fun bike for the family. What got him over the line? Find out.

Cotton’s reign continues with a rant on adventure bikes and our ex FZ6 Cup trackbike needs a new heart.

There’s news, products and more. Hope you enjoy the issue.

Cycle Torque on the App Store - iPad App
READ ON THE IPAD
Cycle Torque on Issuu - Full edition
READ IN YOUR BROWSER
Cycle Torque PDF Download - Full edition
DOWNLOAD AS A PDF

How to read Cycle Torque online >>

There are three ways to read Cycle Torque online.
Clicking on the iPad App link will take you to iTunes. You need an iPad to use the App, and only editions from April 2012 are avilable here.
When you click on the Issuu link, a browser will open in another window bringing up the digital edition in full screen.
You can also download Cycle Torque as a PDF - left click opens - right click gives you the option to download.

