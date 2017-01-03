Kawasaki’s WSBK Marquee offer

Kawasaki has issued a press release inviting fans to its ‘Kawasaki Champions Marquee’ at the Phillip Island round of World Superbikes, February 24-26.

To celebrate the recent success of the Kawasaki teams we are offering Kawasaki supporters the ultimate Phillip Island World Superbike marquee experience.

Join Kawasaki Australia, Meet the Riders and the teams, and share your race experience with likeminded Kawasaki enthusiasts in the KAWASAKI CHAMPION’S MARQUEE.

Where: Phillip Island World Superbikes – Round 1, 2017.

When: 24th – 26th February 2017.

Price: $500.

The Kawasaki Champion’s Marquee will be located at the end of Gardner Straight with uninterrupted views of the Start / Finish Line, Doohan Corner and Siberia so you will not miss a second of the racing action.

On top of all this the Kawasaki World Superbike riders and teams will come and visit you in our Kawasaki Champion’s Marquee. Personal autograph, photos and the chance to ask the rider’s and teams questions directly.

The Kawasaki Champion’s Marquee includes:

• 3-day admission to the 2017 World SBK race track at Phillip Island for round 1

• Access to the World Superbike Paddock and rider autograph session on Friday morning

• Pit Walks and Paddock Access on Saturday and Sunday

• A copy of the official program

• Reserved car space in the VIP carpark

• Reserved motorcycle parking next to the Kawasaki Champion’s Marquee

• Undercover marquee that is Kawasaki only

• All food included – morning tea, afternoon tea and lunch

• Tea, Coffee and soft Drinks included

• Alcohol available to be purchased

• Superscreens can be viewed from the Marquee

• Mini outdoor Kawasaki only grandstand

• Flat screen TV inside the Marquee

• Kawasaki Champion’s Gift

• Over $800 Value for just $500 – that is a Championship Winning Feeling!

Click HERE to submit your registration form. This will be sent directly to the Marketing team at Kawasaki Motors Australia. You will receive an email response to confirm your registration and arrange payment.