MRA ACT Blanket Run

The Motorcycle Riders Association of ACT’s Blanket Run is on again, at Old Parliament House, Saturday May 13.

Riders can gather from 8.30am.

The ride will start at 10.00am.

The MRA ACT asks riders to donate blankets, doonas, non-perishable food and cash.

The donations will help community members who are facing a bleak winter.

The Salvation Army will be on hand to receive the generous donations from some very compassionate human beings who always dig deep to present those members of the Canberra Community.

As well, some motorcyclists will donate used motorcycle jackets to keep people warm during those cold nights.

“The Salvation Army reports that the organisation continues to see a continued rise in demand for their emergency food and clothing and other referral services and knows for some people in our community the situation is set to become more dire with the onset of winter” David Formica, Motorcycle Riders Association ACT President said.

“We know that riders always support this event and give generously.”